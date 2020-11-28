4,535 new coronavirus cases, 66 additional deaths announced by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,535 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 66 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.1%, with a cumulative rate of 7.2% positive.

As of November 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 74 in Orange and 17 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,381 total COVID-19 patients – 2,721 confirmed and 660 under investigation.

ISDH says 24.9% of ICU beds and 71.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.