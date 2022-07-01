INDIANAPOLIS – There’s both good news and bad news in the forecast this weekend. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be drier with sunshine. But starting Monday, the rain returns.

The rest of Friday

Drier weekend with some sunshine

We’ll start the holiday weekend off on a dry note! A mix of sun and clouds for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s throughout.









4th of July rain chances

After 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, rain chances will increase. There will still be a good amount of sunshine present on the 4th. This is good and bad. The sun will heat the ground, warming the air, causing it to rise. This can help give the environment the energy it needs to produce isolated thunderstorms. Spotty rain chances after 5 p.m.!

Abnormally dry stretch coming to an end

According to the US Drought Monitor, we’re still well into the abnormally dry conditions. 88% of the state is abnormally dry. Just over 9% of us are now at moderate drought conditions. Some relief is on the way! Rain chances starting Monday last through at least Thursday.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast