INDIANAPOLIS — Newfield’s, Lucas Oil, Monument Circle, and White River are all wonderful places. But, don’t you feel as if they might be a little “been there, done that” after being in Indy for a while? Ever wonder what are some places in Indy that are frequented but not too main-stream? So did we and here is what we found, wonderful hidden gems of the Indianapolis area.

Veal’s Ice Tree

Veal’s Ice Tree has been standing every winter season since 1961. The Veal family was spraying a mist of water on the hill south of their house to make an ice slide on to the pond. Overnight, winds blew the spray onto some honeysuckle bushes. The Veal’s thought the result was so beautiful that they sprayed water directly onto the bushes and the Ice Tree was born!

Every year the family builds the tree and people from all over Indiana come to see it. The Veal’s even add pops of color to the tree to make it more exciting. You can see the tree dawn to dusk, 7 days a week usually from December to April, depending on temperatures and overall climate.

The Mix Marketplace

The Mix Marketplace in downtown Noblesville is the perfect vintage and antique store just north of Indianapolis. With a wide range of local vendors, the Mix is named perfectly. It’s truly a modge-podge. Owners and husband-and-wife-duo Craig and Tonya Ogden first opened the store in July 2019 after selling their previously owned store, the Noblesville Antique Mall.

The couple has always loved antiques and had their own collections and decided to take it to the next level. You really have to check it out- there’s so much to look at! You may even see some of Craig’s own original paintings for sale (he’s a rather gifted artist)! Stop by and say hi to the Ogden’s and leave with a locally made and unique item.

Klooz Brewz

Klooz Brewz is a pub that’s located downtown Lebanon, founded by Patrick Klooz, expert, local brewer and the “Klooz behind Klooz Brewz”. Patrick was brewing out of his garage for about eight years before his family encouraged him to “go bigger” and thus, Klooz Brewz was born.

The pub opened in June of 2021 and business has been great ever since, Patrick says. “We were shocked,” he said. You do not want to miss some of these unique and crisp craft beers, and of course, the delicious food- locally sourced!

City Market Catacombs

That’s right, we have our own catacombs here in Indy! The catacombs sit under the ground on Downtown’s City Market. In 1886, the City of Indianapolis constructed two public buildings on Market Street: City Market and Tomlinson Hall. City Market remains a thriving part of the downtown community.

According to City Market Catacombs’ website, “The Catacombs qualify as both a ruin and a redevelopment opportunity. They’re what remains of Tomlinson Hall, which burned in January 1958, turning Market Street into an icy lake as firefighters battled the blaze. The city took down the remains later that year. Our Catacombs don’t contain bones or crypts—at least none that we know of—but rather scores of brick barrel-vaulted arches.”

You can take a tour of the catacombs and hear about the history behind Tomlinson Hall May through October and select days in the spring. Adults 21 and older can even enjoy an after dark special tour with alcoholic beverages and more! Tickets can be purchased on their website.

The Ruins at Holliday Park

Did you know we have a cool piece of history in one of Indianapolis’ parks? The Ruins at Holliday Park are the remains of the St. Paul building, New York’s first skyscraper, that once stood in New York City but was torn down in 1950s to make room for a more modern building. You can learn all about the skyscraper’s history here. Holliday Park is open to the public dawn to dusk seven days a week.