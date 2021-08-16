5 Indianapolis firefighters hospitalized after floor collapses at vacant house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Five firefighters were sent to the hospital after the floor collapsed at a house fire on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, crews were called to Fountain Square for a residence fire in the 1700 block of Fletcher Ave.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire at a vacant house. Within minutes, firefighters were ordered to evacuate the structure and fight the fire from the outside. When firefighters went back inside, the floor collapsed beneath them, and they took a 10-foot drop from the second to the first floor.

One firefighter suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the other four were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to IFD.

Fire officials added that crews responded to a fire at this house on July 6.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.