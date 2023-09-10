INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after five women were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:18 a.m. in the 800 block of West 29th Street, which is near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers were originally made aware that a total of five women had shown up to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

They are all in stable condition, according to police.

Police say a fight was taking place when someone broke out a gun and started firing shots. This led others firing their weapons as a result.

No additional information was immediately made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.