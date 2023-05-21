INDIANAPOLIS – Three people were killed, two others were injured in three overnight shootings across Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just after 1 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 9000 block of Fall Creek Road on Indy’s northeast side. Officers found a female who had been shot. She was reported to be “awake and breathing” when they were transported to an area hospital.

An hour later, police responded to a second shooting on Indy’s northeast side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Alsace Place. They found a man who had been shot at the location. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced deceased after arriving. According to investigators, gunshots came outside of a residence near where the man was found by officers. Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area with cameras on their homes to look at their cameras to look at the video and contact homicide detectives if there is anything on the camera that may possibly be helpful.

An hour later, police were called to a third shooting at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Lakeview Drive on Indy’s west side. Officers located a man who had been shot outside an apartment building. Then, they located a woman who had been shot inside an apartment. They were both pronounced deceased on scene. A third victim, a woman, was located away from the scene with gunshot injuries. She was reported to be stable and was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the man shot the two women, then turned the gun on himself. Detectives believe all three people involved knew one another but none are believed to be intimate partners. A fourth person on scene is believed to have intervened after the two women were shot.

All shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.