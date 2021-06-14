5-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Officers were called to the crash around 2:20 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Vinyard Street.

Police say family members took the boy to a local hospital before officers arrived. The child died a short time later.

APD says preliminary details show that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Vineyard Street when the child was struck in the roadway. An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anderson police say they are withholding the boy’s identity at this time “out of respect for the family and all parties involved.”

“The Anderson Police Department express our utmost condolences to the family involved,” APD said in a release.