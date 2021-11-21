5 years after the Flora Fire, the investigation is still ongoing

FLORA, Ind. — Sunday marks five years since the tragic Flora Fire, which took the lives of four young girls. The fire was ruled as arson, with Indiana State Police looking for those responsible ever since.

The victims were Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5. The girls were trapped inside their burning home and neither their mother nor first responders were able to get them out.

There is not a day that goes by where their mother, Gaylin Rose, doesn’t think of her little girls. The mere mention of their names brings her to tears.

“It’s so heartbreaking because you guys can say their name and I will just break down,” Rose said. “It didn’t make sense why it had to happen.”

To this day, nobody has been held responsible for the arson. The quest for justice only grows harder every year without closure, with Rose not hearing from investigators for about a year. We had reached out to ISP for an update on the investigation but there was no update.

On the anniversary of the tragedy, Rose said she wants people to remember the happy times. Even though her girls aren’t here, she says she feels their presence still — but it’s no substitute for the real thing.

“It’s a way different feeling and it [is] just heartbreaking for me,” Rose said. “Justice for the girls is all I think about every day.”

To the arsonist that took her daughters from her, Rose said she will never give up the fight for justice.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, with a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. If you know anything, contact the Indiana State Police.