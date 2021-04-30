‘500 Spectacle of Homes’ encour

The damaged No. 13 GoDaddy Chevrolet of Danica Patrick is loaded back into the garage in Gasoline Alley after retirement in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Photo courtesy: IndyCar Series/Joe Skibinski)

INDIANAPOLIS– Saturday kicks off the start to the best month in racing and fans are not letting COVID-19 get in the way of celebrating ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

While this year’s parade has been canceled, fans are getting creative and inciting a little friendly competition.

The ‘500 Spectacle of Homes’ was created to build on the tradition of community porch parties encouraging Indianapolis area fans to decorate their yards and homes in race-themed fashion like the floats features in the traditional parade.

“The goal here is to get people involved in creating reverse floats for INDY500 where they will drive by in the route,” said Luke Kern, a participant.

“Thankfully I had help from neighborhood kids who were eager to help out and were fascinated by the idea of what a reverse float is,” Kern said. “I love art, so it went easier. I love being able to implement creativity into something.”

The day before the 105th running, all 33 starting drivers will complete a ‘reverse parade’ through Indianapolis neighborhoods.

“It’s neat to hear they’re not just going to be in the Speedway but going out into the neighborhoods in Indianapolis and seeing all the work people put in,” Kern said.

Kern says the month-long spectacle will inspire Hoosiers and get our city ready for a race day unlike any before.

“I hope even if there are less people, Indianapolis, and racing fans will still bring that spirit and the magic to it,” Kern said.

To register your home, click here.