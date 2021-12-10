5,315 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new positive coronavirus cases and 49 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.4% with a rate of 26.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.1% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The County Metric map shows 46 in Red, 45 in Orange, 1 in Yellow, and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

December 1 (left) and December 8 (right)

How the COVID-19 transmission map has evolved from Oct. 7, 2020, to Dec. 8, 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,150,899 total positive cases and 17,400 total deaths. There are also 614 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,865 total COVID-19 patients: 2,556 confirmed and 279 under investigation.

The department says 19.5% of ICU beds and 68.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.