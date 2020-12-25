5,563 new coronavirus cases, 40 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,563 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 40 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.1% positive.

A total of 7,431 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,586,165 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,572,545 on Thursday. A total of 5,484,835 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

ISDH says 22.8% of ICU beds and 70% of ventilators are available across the state.

The state Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Knox Community Center

55 E. Lake St.

Knox, IN

Washington County Fairgrounds

118 N. Fair St.

Salem, IN

Westport Community Building

205 W. Main St.

Westport, IN

Whitley County 4-H Center

680 W. Squawbuck Road

Columbia City, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.