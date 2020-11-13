5,708 new coronavirus cases, 50 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,708 more positive coronavirus cases and 51 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 10.6%, with a cumulative rate of 6.5% positive.

As of November 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows 5 counties in Yellow, 78 in Orange and 9 in Red.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,548 total COVID-19 patients: 2087 confirmed and 461 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.5% of ICU beds and 76.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations this week:

– Today –

Tell City:

Corner of Franklin Street & 16th St.

-Today and Saturday-

Crown Point

Lake County Health Department

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Rising Sun

Rising Sun Church of Christ

315 N. High St.

Bedford

Lawrence County Fairgrounds

11261 US Highway 50 W.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.