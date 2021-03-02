582 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 582 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 31 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.6%, with a cumulative rate of 9.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 662,750 total positive cases and 12,192 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 431 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 39 Blue, 50 in Yellow and 3 in Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 765 total COVID-19 patients: 517 confirmed and 248 under investigation.

ISDH says 40.5% of ICU beds and 79.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 55 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of Tuesday, 1,014,651 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 587,359 individuals are fully vaccinated.

