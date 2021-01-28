6 counts of murder, no death penalty in case against 17-year-old suspect in Adams Street homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced six murder charges will be filed against the suspect in the deadly shooting that killed six people, on Adams Street early Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old suspect has been identified as Raymond Childs III.

Due to his age, Mears said the death penalty is not an option in the case. However, life without parole is.

Booking photo of Raymond Childs, III

The prosecutor’s office will file six individual charges of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of carrying a handgun without a license against Raymond Childs.

Mears also said because of the murder charges, the 17-year-old must be tried as an adult.

He is accused of killing his family members 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins, and Baby Boy Hawkins, the unborn child of Kiara Hawkins.

One person survived the shooting. He told investigators that his older brother was responsible for shooting his family.

Investigators have described the killings as a “mass murder.”

According to court documents, officers were initially dispatched around 3:43 a.m. in response to a report that someone had been shot. They arrived at an address in the 3300 block of East 36th Street where they found Childs’ 15-year-old brother suffering from gunshot wounds.

Before being rushed into surgery at Riley Hospital for Children, the teen identified his brother as the shooter, telling police about his family, “He shot them. I think they’re dead.”

Kiara Hawkins was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she and her unborn child were declared dead. The other four victims died at the home; police found three of them on the first floor. Two others were found shot to death in the basement.

Childs’ brother told police that the 17-year-old had gotten in trouble the night before for leaving the house without permission, according to court documents.

The teen recalled hearing his sister yell, “Raymond shot Elijiah!” He also told police he heard another gunshot before his father said, “I’m sorry, Raymond. I love you.”

After hearing shots fired in the house, Childs’ brother escaped through a side door. He said Childs chased him down and shot him in the leg and arm. The 15-year-old brother believes Childs intended to shoot him in the head but missed.

Police found a 9-millimeter handgun and casings inside the home. Investigators also believe the teen used a Draco firearm that was recovered later.

Police spoke with Childs’ girlfriend, who said he’d been at her house on the night of the shooting and had gotten a call from his father telling him to come home. He later came back with two bags of clothes and told her his father had kicked him out, she told police.

The girlfriend then saw neighborhood app alerts about a shooting on 36th Street and another shooting on Adams Street. Childs denied having knowledge of either shooting, according to court documents.

Later in the morning, the girlfriend went with Childs to Adams Street. She described him as nervous at the scene; at one point he began crying and “acted a clown,” according to court documents. The girlfriend said she “had never seen him like this before.”

Police found Childs at a relative’s home. He was taken to the homicide office before being arrested, police said.