INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no one injured.

Officials said six people in the home will have to find somewhere else to stay.