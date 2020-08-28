6 fraternities, 2 sororities at IU required to quarantine after ‘alarming’ rise in COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Eight Greek houses at Indiana University are required to quarantine after an “alarming increase” of positive COVID-19 tests, the university reports.
Residents of the following six fraternities and two sororities must remain in their houses for the next 14 days:
- Alpha Delta Pi
- Alpha Sigma Pi
- Beta Theta Pi
- Kappa Kappa Gamma
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Phi Kappa Psi
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon
- Theta Chi
Also, all Greek houses and the Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses are required to suspend in-person activities until September 14. That does not include residence halls.
IU’s public health officers are monitoring other houses to discern spread within those communities.