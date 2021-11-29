6 hurt after car crashes into AT&T store on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a building on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. in the 4300 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of Georgetown and Lafayette.

Police said six people were transported to hospitals following the accident but none of their injuries were deemed to be life-threatening.

The scene at Georgetown and Lafayette where a vehicle crashed into an AT&T store with customers and employees inside.

Police stated employees and customers were inside the AT&T store that the vehicle crashed into. The car was parked outside the store prior to crashing into the building.

The driver fled the scene, according to police, but was later apprehended.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and the building inspector will respond to the scene to determine the damage.