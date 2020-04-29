605 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths reported in Indiana

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 605 new positive coronavirus cases since Tuesday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 17,182.

ISDH also announced an additional 63 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 964.

Marion County reported their totals as 5,295 cases and 305 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 91,550 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 18.8% positive.

ISDH is reporting 101 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.IN.Gov.