MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A man has died in a single-vehicle crash that took place on I-69 Saturday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on I-69 at the Teeters Road Overpass, located to the north of Martinsville, around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver, identified as 64-year-old Terry Thomas of Martinsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the car, described as a juvenile male, was transported to IU Health Morgan by ambulance. The juvenile’s condition has not been confirmed.

The Indiana State Police and other emergency personnel also responded to the scene of the accident. The crash led to the closure of a single northbound lane on I-69 that lasted for several hours.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Thomas was driving a 1965 Ford Mustang and traveling northbound on I-69 when the vehicle exited the roadway and ran into the overpass abutment. This caused the driver and juvenile passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

The Martinsville Police Department, Morgan County EMS, Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Martinsville Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department and Morgantown Police Department also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who has any additional information is encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 765-342-1080.