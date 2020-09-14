64-year-old Richmond man killed in motorcycle crash

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond confirmed the death of 64-year-old motorcyclist Monday.

Authorities said the accident happened Sunday, September 13th, as officers of the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to the 800 block south 14th for a motorcycle accident around 8:34 p.m.

RPD officers arrived on scene and found the driver of the motorcycle, Henry Farris, 64 of Richmond, was deceased.

Evidence collected at the scene of the crash indicated that Farris was headed southbound on South 14th St in the 800 block when he failed to maneuver around a slight curve, left the roadway and struck a light pole.

Authorities said Farris was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

RPD said evidence at the scene and the mechanism of injury and damage to the motorcycle indicated speed is a contributing factor of the accident.