652 COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 652 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 112,626.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced 9 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,295. The new deaths were reported between Sept. 6 – Sept. 21.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 6.6%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4%, with a cumulative rate of 6% positive.

According to the data, 16,368 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,898,563.

Marion County reported a total of 20,832 cases and 759 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

As of Sunday, 45.4% of ICU beds and 82.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency also is reporting 225 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.