6,655 new coronavirus cases, 91 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,655 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 91 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11%, with a cumulative rate of 7.4% positive.

As of November 29, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 75 in Orange and 16 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,441 total COVID-19 patients: 2,941 confirmed and 500 under investigation.

ISDH says 20.2% of ICU beds and 69.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The department of health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Lake County

Lake County Health Department

889 S. Court St. Crown Point, IN

Jasper County

Rensselaer Fire Station

1060 W. Clark St. Rensselaer, IN

Sullivan County

Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds

1301 E. County Rd. 75 N Sullivan, IN

Wabash County

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.