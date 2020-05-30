693 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana bringing total to 34,211

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health released its latest COVID-19 data Saturday.

The data shows 693 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 34,211 and 1,958 respectively. The deaths are reported based on when they were sent to the ISDH. Saturday’s data ranges from 5/17/20 to 5/29/20.

The department’s data shows 256,395 people have been tested so far, with 13.3 percent testing positive for COVID-19.

Marion County reported a total of 9,761 cases and 576 deaths, the most in the state.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases have been on a decreasing trend since May 3. There are currently fewer newly-reported cases than the first spike on April 5.

In Marion County, cases have been fluctuating, but overall have been on a downward trend since May 6. Newly-reported cases are currently below the first spike on April 2.