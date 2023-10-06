LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department announced the arrest of multiple people in connection to a case that resulted in a man being found shot to death in an alley last year.

LPD confirmed Friday night the arrests come nearly a year after the shooting death of 52-year-old Terry Robinson on Nov. 25, 2022.

According to previous reports, officers found Robinson’s body in an alley near 60 Green Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. LPD said Robinson’s vehicle was also found on fire at an alternative location in the 1800 block of Wabash Avenue.

Below is a review of the charges each individual faces:

Patrick Norman, 41, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder, dealing in methamphetamine, arson, obstruction of justice, unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior, unlawful transfer of a handgun, and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.

Charles Bressler, 38, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder and dealing in methamphetamine.

Bobby Johnson, 44, was arrested and preliminarily charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in a narcotic drug and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior.

Christopher Allen, 37, was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, unlawful transfer of a handgun and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior.

Crystal Allen, 48, was arrested and preliminarily charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Sally Gramman, 43, and James Vanneten were arrested and preliminarily charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine more than 10 grams, dealing methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine in amount of 10 or more grams, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.