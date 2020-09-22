7-Eleven set to add 20,000 workers in hiring blitz

7-Eleven is hiring more than 20,000 workers for its more than 9,000 stores nationwide.

The convenience store chain said the move would help meet “continued demand for 7-Eleven products and services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

7-Eleven was classified as an essential retailer, meaning stores have kept their doors open since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has added more than 50,000 employees to its workforce since March.

Extra safety measures have included acrylic shields at checkout, floor distance markers and sanitizing stations. The chain has also offered masks and gloves to employees.

The company said the new hires will help handle the surge in mobile orders through its mobile app, which provides delivery of essential and nonessential products to customers.

7-Eleven’s parent company bought the Speedway chain of gas stations earlier this year and will transition some 4,000 Speedway locations into 7-Elevens. That deal was worth $21 billion.

Find information about the available positions here.