7 people shot overnight in violent start to Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday was ushered in on a wave of violence in Indianapolis as at least seven people were shot between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

As a result of the shootings, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people are in critical condition, 2 are in serious condition, and three are said to be stable.

The first shooting occurred in the 3300 block of N. Gladestone Avenue late Saturday near 11:30 p.m. Police say a man was shot and was in serious condition as a result of his injuries.

Around 1:10 a.m. police reported a man suffering from a gunshot walked into IU Health Methodist Hospital. He was said to be in stable condition. No crime scene was determined.

Around 2 a.m. a man was critically shot at 7000 Graham Road at the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Three people walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds at 3:17 a.m. Police say one of the victim was critical while the other two were stable.

Near 3:43 a.m. the seventh victim of the night was found in the 3300 block of E. 36th Street. Police said the victim was in serious condition and transported to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Police at the 36th Street scene then moved to the nearby Adams Street and began another investigation. The details of this investigation have not been released at this time.