7 shootings, 1 deadly in less than 10 hours in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a busy night for detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. They’ve been going from crime scene to crime scene since 5 p.m. on Tuesday. At least seven people were shot since then, and one of those shootings was deadly.

Police say the victims in the majority of the shootings are not cooperating with officers, which makes their jobs even harder.

“It’s very frustrating. We put a lot of resources into these shootings with people who absolutely don’t care that we solve the crimes whatsoever. We have limited resources after all these shootings, and nobody is cooperating with us,” Capt. Lawrence Wheeler said.

The most recent shooting occurred shortly before 1:15 a.m. near 10th and Linwood. Police say an officer was in a shopping plaza parking lot when he was approached by a car. There were two males—a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old—suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car. They said they were shot a few blocks away on Michigan. Police also responded to that scene and recovered evidence, including some guns. The 15-year-old is in critical condition, and the 18-year-old is in stable condition.

Here’s a summary of the other shootings.

A man was shot and killed around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on the far east side

Around 9:40 p.m. a 73-year-old man drove up from Edinburgh to meet up with someone he met online to buy something. He was shot in the neck and robbed. He’s in serious condition.

Shortly after 11 p.m., two men got into an argument in the 6300 block of Commons Drive. One man was shot, and the other man is in custody.

A man in his 30 was shot around 11:15 p.m. and taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. That shooting occurred in the 2900 block of North Graham Avenue.

Detectives were also called to Eskenazi Hospital, where doctors were treating a person suffering from gunshot wounds. We don’t have any other information about that shooting at this time.

We will continue to update this story with more information when it is available to us.