793 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 793 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 51,079.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 8 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,563. Those deaths were reported between 7/9/20-7/10/20.

ISDH

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 558,146 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.2% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Saturday, nearly 36 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available. The ISDH will host the following drive-thru clinics in the following week.

East Chicago

Ivy Tech Community College

410 E. Columbus Dr.

July 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Goshen

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

July 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elkhart

North Side Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Boonville

Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds

133 County Rd 100 N

July 16-19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.