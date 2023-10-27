INDIANAPOLIS — As the 2023 municipal election approaches, Marion County residents can choose from an additional eight early voting satellite locations where voters can cast ballots before the big day on Nov. 7.

The Marion County Election Board announced that voters looking to cast an early ballot can plan to visit the following locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting on Saturday, Oct. 28 until Sunday, Nov. 5.

These locations are:

Decatur Township Government Center, which is located at 5410 S. High School Road.

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center, which is located at 6501 Sunnyside Road.

Pike Library Branch, which is located at 6525 Zionville Road.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, which is located at 100 W. 86 Street.

Franklin Township Government Center, which is located at 6231 S. Arlington Avenue.

Perry Township Government Center, which is located at 4925 Shelby Street.

Warren Township Government Center, which is located at 501 N. Post Road.

Thatcher Park Community Center, which is located at 4649 W. Vermont Street.

The Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell also confirmed that the Indianapolis City-County Building, which has been hosting in-person early voting since Oct. 11, has had its operating hours updated and extended to coincide with the launch of the eight additional satellite voting sites.

The updated hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays starting on Oct. 28 and ending on Nov. 5. The City-County Building can be found at 200 E. Washington Street. Voters are asked to enter the building on Delaware Street.

Voters have until Nov. 6 to cast an in-person early ballot and the City-County Building will be the only building open that day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Marion County voters will be able to choose from 186 different vote centers on Election Day. All polls will be open from 6 a.m. to until 6 p.m., according to the Marion County Election Board.

In this particular election, Indianapolis residents will be voting on a number of races, including the Indianapolis mayor’s race as well as various City-County Council seats.

Registered voters are required to bring a valid photo ID to participate, whether residents are casting their votes early or on Election Day.

Anyone interested in learning more information related to the voting centers or Election Day can visit Vote.Indy.gov to learn more. A list of Election Day voting locations can also be found here.