8 families displaced by apartment fire on the city’s west side

Courtesy of Wayne Township Fire Dept.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Friday evening that caused eight families to be displaced.

Crews responded to a large fire reported in the 900 block of Broken Bow Trail in the Ten West Apartment Complex on the city’s west side. The large fire required nearly 40 minutes to get under control, causing the roof to collapse.

No injuries have been reported from residents or firefighters and Wayne and Decatur Township investigators are beginning their investigation of the scene.

10th Street is closed to all traffic in the 8000 block and will be until water operations are complete.

Firefighters from Wayne Township Fire Department were assisted by the Indianapolis Fire Department, Avon Fire Department and Decatur Township Fire Department. No information as to a cause of this fire is available at this time.