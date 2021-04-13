8 people displaced after house fire on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A house fire on the city’s near south side left eight people displaced on Tuesday.

Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a double residence in the 1800 block of Olive Street, a few blocks from Claus’ German Sausage & Meat.

Firefighters say eight people lived inside the two residences, and all made it out safely before crews got there. None of them were injured nor were any firefighters.

One dog did die in the fire. Two cats survived.

“We’ve got investigations coming to check this fire out, and we’ve got victim’s assistance for the 8 occupants,” said IFD shift commander Rob Aldrich.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.