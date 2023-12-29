INDIANAPOLIS — A two-car crash on the north side of Indianapolis led to the hospitalization of eight people on Friday night.

According to Aaron Bell, the Pike Township Fire Department’s deputy chief of operations, emergency personnel received a call about a crash near the intersection of West 76th Street and Michigan Road at approximately 8:59 p.m.

Bell reported that eight individuals were transported to Ascension St. Vincent from the scene. None of the people transported are believed to be in critical condition.

Bell said there is no indication as to whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash yet.

The Pike Township Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.