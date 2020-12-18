83-year-old man struck, killed by car while retrieving mail in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — An 83-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday after retrieving mail from his mailbox, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the call of a pedestrian stuck in the 8400 block east of State Road 47.

They arrived to find the pedestrian — identified as Leon Brandenburg — had been struck by a 41-year-old Kirklin woman driving a 2007 Toyota Rav 4.

Brandenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not injured, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO says alcohol does not appear to be involved at this time.