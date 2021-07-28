83-year-old Versailles man killed after fuel tank he was cutting explodes and ignites garage

An 83-year-old man from Versailles died after an accidental explosion on Tuesday.

VERSAILLES, Ind. — An 83-year-old man died on Tuesday afternoon following an accidental explosion that occurred outside his rural Versailles home.

According to Indiana State Fire Marshal, Kenneth Hayes was cutting on a fuel tank outside his home on South Benham Road when it exploded and ignited his nearby garage.





Photos via Versailles Fire Rescue

Hayes died as a result of his injuries.

Fire crews from Versailles and Friendship fire departments responded to the scene and prevented the fire from spreading to the home. Fire crews were on scene for nearly six hours.