The Union City Police Department is looking for 84-year-old Allen Jefferis, last seen Friday, December 24, at 11:30 p.m.

Jefferis is 5’3″ and weighs 117 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white t-shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Union City Police at (765)584-1721 or call 911.