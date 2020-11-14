8,451 more coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 8,451 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 25 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 10.9%, with a cumulative rate of 6.6% positive.

As of November 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows 5 counties in Yellow, 78 in Orange and 9 in Red.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,634 total COVID-19 patients – 2,160 confirmed and 474 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.5% of ICU beds and 75.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations Saturday:

Crown Point

Lake County Health Department

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Rising Sun

Rising Sun Church of Christ

315 N. High St.



BedfordLawrence County Fairgrounds

11261 US Highway 50 W.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.