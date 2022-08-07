CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are injured after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that the suspect fired roughly 15-20 rounds and hit nine people outside a bar on Main Street. None of the victims are in critical condition, according to CPD.

Police state that the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was actively firing a gun when an officer shot at them. It is unclear if the officer’s shot hit the suspect.

Cincinnati police say the suspect fled the scene and is not in custody.

No further information is known at this time.