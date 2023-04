WESTFIELD, Ind. — A child has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle in Westfield Friday afternoon.

The Westfield Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Apollo Parkway shortly after 2 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, WPD said officers discovered that a 9-year-old boy had been struck in the accident. The child was taken to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.