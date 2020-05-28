90-year-old Fort Wayne woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash while riding her bike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police in Fort Wayne are searching for a driver who hit a 90-year-old woman while she was riding her bike and then fled the scene.

Naida was riding her bike around 8 a.m. Sunday on the city’s south side when she was hit by a passing car. The car drove away from the scene, leaving her badly hurt with numerous broken bones and a head injury. Fortunately, Naida was wearing a helmet, and her injuries aren’t life threatening. But her family says she still has a long road to recovery.

Police say there were no cameras in the area for them to review footage, and right now they have no leads.

A person was in the area and saw a black or blue four-door sedan (possibly a Ford) with dark-tinted windows speed off at about the same that person heard the crash.

Anyone with any information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP. The family is also asking for tips through an email address at helpfornaida@gmail.com.