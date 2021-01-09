93-year-old Indiana woman gets vaccine almost one year after husband dies of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Nearly 75 years ago, Irvin “Herm” Herman and Dolores Herman were married after meeting on a blind date at Rollerland. They tied the knot when Herm was 20 and Dolores was 18.

Their family grew throughout the decades. They had three children, eight grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

After living for 94 years, relatives never imagined saying goodbye to Herm like the way they did on March 25, 2020.

Irvin Henry Herman, just “Herm” to all who knew him, passed away in the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. He was among the first people in Indiana to die of COVID-19.

“It feels like so long ago that it happened, but it seems like yesterday,” said Dolores over a Zoom call. She is now 93 years old.

Nearly a year later, Dolores returned to the same hospital where Herm passed away to get her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was a step closer to keeping her safe from the virus that killed her husband.

Friday was the first day the state expanded vaccine appointments to Hoosiers 80 and over.

“It was kind of emotional,” she said. “Almost seemed unreal it was happening.”

After a year filled with pain, Dolores found healing in a small dose. Her daughter, Linda Ferries, accompanied her to the appointment.

“It’s just the feeling that there is some hope you know that we are going to get through this,” Linda said.

Dolores was not the only person in the family to get a shot in the arm on Friday. Two of her grandkids also had appointments. As frontline healthcare workers in Central Indiana, they received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Her grandson, Ian, said Dolores’ appointment meant everything to him.

“It has been hard. Thinking that any time you spend near a loved one could be putting them in danger,” he said.

Over at IU Health Methodist, granddaughter Elizabeth got her final shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. She can now imagine gathering with family soon. Elizabeth explains she has not hugged her grandma since the pandemic began.

“It is hard to have a loved one who is suddenly living alone after many, many years of living with her husband,” said Elizabeth. “And not be able to be there when you want to be.”

According to the family, Herm knew how to have a good time. He jokingly attributed his longevity to the Manhattan he enjoyed every day at “cocktail time.”

When COVID-19 took so much, this vaccine is giving Dolores and her family something back.

“It will mean I can be with my family a little bit more,” she said.