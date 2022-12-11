EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say.

On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to three different Evansville addresses.

After a K9 alerted the presence of illegal narcotics, police say a search warrant revealed 90 pounds of marijuana were inside the packages.

According to EPD, police conducted a controlled delivery of several packages to one of the addresses. Authorities say the homeowner asked the delivery driver to place the packages in front of the pool house.

The homeowner told authorities that he rents out the pool house through Airbnb, and a woman renting it the night before mentioned that packages were going to be delivered to his address. He also said that the woman drove a gray Toyota SUV.

According to an affidavit, a woman named Hua Hou messaged the homeowner shortly after and said that she was going to be at the home in twenty minutes. While at one of the other delivery addresses, police watched a woman in a gray Toyota SUV leave one of the houses and drive to the Airbnb home.

Police say they watched the woman quickly grab one of the packages at the pool house and run back to her car. This was when police took her into custody.

Police mention that an airplane boarding pass and a car rental agreement from the Evansville Regional Airport were found inside the SUV. According to an affidavit, Hua Hou was wanted out of Georgia for marijuana dealing.

Police estimate the 90 pounds of marijuana are worth $180,000. They say Hou is from Rancho Cucamonga, California, the same city where the packages were shipped from.

Hou was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $20,000 bond. She faces one charge of Controlled Substance – Dealing Marijuana/Hashish/Salvia (Felony)