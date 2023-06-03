The average date for the first 90° day of the year for Indianapolis is June 19th and for the past two days, we’ve had highs in the 90s. Now that the “summer sizzle” has arrived, it is going to stick around. The average high temperature this time of year is 79°. We’ll have sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s Sunday. Although the temperatures will be above average, the relative humidity will stay low, so the heat index won’t be oppressive.

Be sure to double check your backseat for kids and pets before you lock the door. With your windows rolled up and the A/C off, the temp can reach ~124° after 30 min inside your car. This can be fatal for those left in the car. The heat will stay with us through Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

After a sunny, warm start to June, a weather pattern change will take place next week. A cold front will move across the state Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely as the front passes and cooler air will settle in behind the front. Humidity will stay low and temperatures will cool down. Expect sunny skies and high near 80° for Wednesday and Thursday.

Drought has spread across most of central Indiana.

