FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Indiana State Police are investigating a crash caused by a failed traffic stop and short pursuit Friday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton Road.

Indiana State Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, which had failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle, Deshon A. Jenkins, age 37, allegedly fled from the traffic stop resulting in a short pursuit northbound on Winchester Road.

The pursuit quickly ended when the driver failed to take a highspeed right turn onto Bluffton Road. Jenkins lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the sidewalk just north of Winchester Road.

Jenkins and his passengers, a man and woman, were all taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The incident is an active investigation. Due to the medical condition of the parties, no immediate arrests were made.