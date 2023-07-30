A cold front moved across the state Saturday, giving us out 17th wet weekend of the year, and bringing in some drier air. Temperatures were warm on Sunday but lower humidity gave us a more comfortable day. The sunny, warm, less humid weather pattern will be with us to start the week. Temperatures and humidity will start to rise by Wednesday and our rain chance will increase to end the work week. Warmer temperatures, higher humidity and scattered storms will be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday as another storm system approaches. Behind our next cold front temperatures and humidity will lower for the weekend.

July was a very wet month for Indianapolis. We had measurable precipitation on 13 of 31 days of the month for a total of 6.06″ of rain, 1.64″ above average. For comparison sake, we had 6.27″ of rain during the combines months of April, May and June. July was also a mild month with near average temperatures. We only had three days of 90° heat, seven is average. We did however, have some extreme heat, during the last week of the month when the heat index was near 100°

The 30-day outlook for August is calling for near average temperatures and above average precipitation so our mild, wet trend is expected to continue through the rest of the summer.

Monday will be a sunny, warm day.

July was a mild, wet month and this will be a warm week.

August will be a mild, wet month.