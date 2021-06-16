Police-involved shooting in Wolcott, Indiana leaves suspect dead, officer wounded

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — An exchange of gunfire between a suspect and a police officer has left the suspect dead and a town marshal wounded in a police-involved shooting incident in White County.

It happened in a residence in the 400 block of W. Anderson St., Wolcott, about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies with the White County Sheriff’s Dept., the Monon town marshal and a Wolcott town deputy marshal were attempting to serve a warrant on Perry Boyd, 56, of Wolcott.

When they arrived, Boyd retreated into the house, according to an Indiana State Police news release. After deputies made entry into the residence there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and Boyd. An unidentified Wolcott town marshal and Boyd were both struck by gunfire.

The marshal was transported to a Lafayette hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Boyd was transported by EMS to a Monticello hospital for an awaiting medical helicopter. Upon arrival at the hospital, Boyd died of his wounds, according to police.

Indiana State Police are investigating the police-involved shooting at the request of local authorities. The identities of the officers involved won’t be released until the White County prosecutor has reviewed the case.