A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Police are on the scene of what they say was an officer-involved shooting incident. It happened overnight at the Speedway gas station in the 1800 block of N. Main St., in Rushville.

Very few details are being released, but police do confirm that the shooting involved a Rushville police officer. What prompted the confrontation, the injuries involved and the status of any possible suspects is unknown.

Officers have placed crime scene tape surrounding the drive area of the gas station where investigators are working.

This story is unfolding and will be updated as additional information becomes available.