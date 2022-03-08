Temperatures on Tuesday were below average for the first time in 8 days with highs in the 30s across the majority of the state. Indianapolis was among the many experiencing cold weather with a high of 39. More clouds will come in overnight and sustain temps in the lower 30s as we head into the morning. There may even be a light rain or snow shower before sunrise as a system passes to our southeast.

Wednesday will begin with an overcast sky as the overnight system exits to our east. A light northerly wind will keep the warm up meager in the morning, but it will pick up as the sun comes out in a big way during the afternoon. It should be enough to bring highs back to average at 49 degrees. It will return to the low 30s again overnight with a partly clear sky.

Thursday will feature some morning sun before clouds move back in during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise quickly through the AM before slowing with the increase in cloud cover. Highs will fight to reach 50 degrees and should end up being similar to Wednesday. Our weather will become more active on Friday then as our next chance for precip appears. A low to our northwest and another to our southeast will pass through the vicinity. Snow showers throughout the day may amount to light snow accumulation, but this is not expected to be a major event at this time. After Friday, near record cold may be on the table to start the weekend.