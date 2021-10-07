A stolen school bus? It happened in Noble County

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Several police departments in Nobles County are investigating the vehicular theft of a Central Noble Community School Corporation school bus.

“We returned on Monday and found the bus was not where we left it,” Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff said. “This is a first for Central Noble and honestly I can’t remember this happening to another school.”

Bus No. 9 was left on an open lot on Friday near Albion. By Monday morning, the bus was gone.

The lot did not have any security cameras, gates, or locks. School officials told WANE 15 they weren’t sure what happened to the bus at first but ultimately came to the conclusion that the bus had been stolen.

School officials contacted the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Central Noble Police Department, and the Albion Police Department to look into the disappearance. However, the bus has still not been located.

“The bus is the property of the community,” said Gaff. “Thinking of the taxpayer, we’d appreciate it being returned and we are optimistic and have some leads that could potentially return the bus to the district.”

Anyone with information on the theft can call the Central Noble Police Department at (260) 636-2117 ext. 7006, the Albion Town Marshal’s Office at (260) 636-7157; or the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 636-2182.