A summer-like finish to the final week of September

Central Indiana and much of the Midwest took a step up in warmth today with highs reaching the mid 70s. This comes on the back of a southerly wind and an abundantly sunny sky. With an average high sinking into the low 70s this week, we will be in store for anomalous warmth over the next several days.

We will begin the work week with a morning low in the upper 50s around sunrise. This will not last for long though thanks to a sunny sky and breezy southerly wind. Temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 70s by just lunchtime. Our weather will remain unchanged through the afternoon and this will allow highs to crest in the mid 80s! While this will not challenge any records, it will be at least 10 degrees above our average high. A mild evening will follow the day with low temperatures hanging in the low 60s.

The pattern will not be quick to change through the remainder of the week with high temps staying in the mid 80s on Tuesday. Sunny weather will dominate too with a precipitation chance remaining next to none. We can attribute this steady warm and dry pattern to an upper level ridge and a broad area of high pressure at the surface. Enjoy the warm week because very few 80 degree days remain from here on out!