After a chilly Saturday, a warmup starts this weekend. Sunshine returns Sunday and we make it closer to 50 degrees. Our weather pattern becomes active again next week as another round of rain comes Monday. There is no extreme cold in the forecast as we’ll keep mild temperatures around next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. We stay cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday and more rain arrives Thursday.

January has been a cloudy month.

Sunday will be a sunny, milder day.

Expect gusty winds and heavy rain on Monday.

Temperatures will stay mild for the next four days.